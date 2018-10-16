Macy’s Inc. has named David Abney, chairman and chief executive officer of United Parcel Service Inc., to its board, effective Oct. 25.

“David is a strong leader who understands what we need to win in this dynamic, competitive retail environment,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc.

“David’s track record and expertise complement the skills and background of our current directors,” said Marna Whittington, Macy’s lead independent director.

With the addition of Abney, Macy’s board has 11 members. Abney will serve on the compensation and management development committee.

Abney, 62, has been chairman and ceo of UPS since 2016 and 2014, respectively. Previously, he served as chief operating officer since 2007, with responsibility for logistics, sustainability and engineering across all facets of the UPS transportation network, which serves more than 220 countries and territories and includes a ground fleet of more than 96,000 vehicles and an air fleet of more than 500 aircrafts. Earlier, Abney was president of UPS International, and before that he was president of SonicAir, a same-day delivery service.