Urban Decay Goes Beyond Green for She-Hulk Makeup Collection With Shimmering Shades

Urban Decay has teamed with Marvel Studios for another makeup collection.

The collaboration is inspired by the upcoming Disney+ show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” with two new eye shadow palettes. The first is a mega-sized palette with 13 new supersaturated shades while the second is a mini with six shades.

The larger palette, called the She-Hulk Eyeshadow Palette, includes shades inspired by the show, with silky mattes, intense sparkles and a large transformative iconic Hulk green shade in the middle. The colors are meant to represent the lead character’s attempt to balance her career as a lawyer and her new Hulk powers.

A closer look at the large eye shadow palette from the Urban Decay x She-Hulk collection. Courtesy of Urban Decay

The mini, travel-friendly palette consists of six shades that range from warm neutrals to simple shimmers.

The larger palette costs $45 while the mini palette costs $30. Both will launch exclusively on Urban Decay’s official e-commerce site starting Aug. 24.

A closer look at the mini eye shadow palette from the Urban Decay x She-Hulk collection. Courtesy of Urban Decay

Last fall, the beauty brand and Marvel teamed to create a collection based on the studio’s movie “Eternals,” which starred Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows the story of Jennifer Walters, an attorney who specializes in cases involving superhumans as she becomes the She-Hulk, the female counterpart of the Incredible Hulk.

A still from “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+. Courtesy of Disney+

The series, which premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular character, with Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox in supporting roles.

Ruffalo, Wong and Cox will reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles in the show, playing Bruce Banner or Hulk, Wong (the Sorcerer Supreme) and Matt Murdock or Daredevil.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is slated to consist of nine episodes.