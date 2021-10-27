Urban Outfitters Ready to Ramp Up Urban Renewal

As another indicator of the what’s-old-is-new trend, Urban Outfitters will unveil an Urban Renewal shop in its Herald Square flagship in Manhattan.

Urban Renewal is the company’s one-of-a-kind vintage, recycled and reworked pieces. Found objects, upcycled and secondhand items have been part of the company’s ethos since its first store bowed in 1970.

Urban Renewal also involves sourcing deadstock fabrics and merchandise from different regions internationally to create upcycled items for Urban Outfitters. Within the past month, the company has three expanded Urban Renewal concept shops in its stores in King of Prussia, Pa., San Francisco and Dallas. Going forward, the Urban Renewal assortment will increase in stores and online into next year, according to a company spokeswoman.

Extending the Urban Renewal strategy is part of Urban Outfitters’ commitment to circular fashion and is meant to reinstate the brand’s reuse heritage. The new space offers more options for Urban Renewal items at retail. As part of its ongoing effort to be more sustainable, the Pennsylvania-based company also has a partnership with Brooklyn nonprofit FabScrap to recycle fabric waste from its knitting, sample making and pattern making rooms.

Shoppers at Urban Outfitters’ Urban Renewal outpost will find 300-plus pieces culled by staffers. There will also be capsule collections and exclusive collections from Pentimento Shop, Rclmd.la, 4X111, Tried & True and Second Base Vintage. Apparel won’t be the only attraction though. There will be premium furniture made from recycled fabrics, one-of-a-kind rugs, vintage crochet throws and other home decor items.

To celebrate Urban Renewal’s new shop, Urban Outfitters will throw an opening celebration on Nov. 4. There will also be a weaving installation from WeGather pop-up and a natural wine bar from Amborella Organics.