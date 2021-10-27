×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Urban Outfitters Ready to Ramp Up Urban Renewal

The resale business is expected to increase to $77 billion in 2025.

Urban Outfitters is expanding its Urban
Urban Outfitters is expanding its Urban Renewal offerings online and in stores. This quilted banner serves as a backdrop for the Herakd Square shop. Urban Outfitters

As another indicator of the what’s-old-is-new trend, Urban Outfitters will unveil an Urban Renewal shop in its Herald Square flagship in Manhattan.

Urban Renewal is the company’s one-of-a-kind vintage, recycled and reworked pieces. Found objects, upcycled and secondhand items have been part of the company’s ethos since its first store bowed in 1970.

Urban Renewal also involves sourcing deadstock fabrics and merchandise from different regions internationally to create upcycled items for Urban Outfitters. Within the past month, the company has three expanded Urban Renewal concept shops in its stores in King of Prussia, Pa., San Francisco and Dallas. Going forward, the Urban Renewal assortment will increase in stores and online into next year, according to a company spokeswoman.

Extending the Urban Renewal strategy is part of Urban Outfitters’ commitment to circular fashion and is meant to reinstate the brand’s reuse heritage. The new space offers more options for Urban Renewal items at retail. As part of its ongoing effort to be more sustainable, the Pennsylvania-based company also has a partnership with Brooklyn nonprofit FabScrap to recycle fabric waste from its knitting, sample making and pattern making rooms.

Shoppers at Urban Outfitters’ Urban Renewal outpost will find 300-plus pieces culled by staffers. There will also be capsule collections and exclusive collections from Pentimento Shop, Rclmd.la, 4X111, Tried & True and Second Base Vintage. Apparel won’t be the only attraction though. There will be premium furniture made from recycled fabrics, one-of-a-kind rugs, vintage crochet throws and other home decor items.

To celebrate Urban Renewal’s new shop, Urban Outfitters will throw an opening celebration on Nov. 4. There will also be a weaving installation from WeGather pop-up and a natural wine bar from Amborella Organics.

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Urban Outfitters Ramps Up Urban Renewal

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad