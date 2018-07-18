USPG Global Licensing Inc., the official licensing arm and broadcaster of the United States Polo Association, revealed that U.S. Polo Assn. will be the official apparel partner and outfitter for all polo players at the 2018 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

The event takes place July 26 at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club outside of London.

The annual event will feature Sentebale’s cofounding patron, the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), and will raise funds for the charity, which was founded in 2006. The charity supports the mental health and well-being of children affected by HIV in southern Africa.

“We have the opportunity to support a wonderful and very important cause while also expanding global awareness for our brand and our ongoing support of the sport of polo around the world,” said J. Michael Prince, chief executive officer of USPA Global Licensing Inc.

U.S. Polo Assn. will design and provide custom jerseys for both teams playing in this year’s polo match. The teams competing are the Sentebale St. Regis team, which include the Duke of Sussex and captained by Nacho Figueras, versus the Royal Salute team captained by Malcolm Borwick. U.S. Polo Assn. will outfit event staff at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cub, provide field signage and promote the event through digital and social media.