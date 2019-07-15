Secret Deodorant is joining the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s fight for equal pay.

The Procter & Gamble Co.-owned brand, which is a sponsor of the women’s team, announced in a full-page advertisement in Sunday’s New York Times that it is donating $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the women’s team, totaling $529,000. This marks the first time a sponsor has outwardly called attention to the pay gap the women’s team is facing.

The advertisement calls on the U.S. Soccer Federation to answer the calls for equal pay that the women’s soccer team has been increasingly vocal about through their victory at the World Cup earlier this month. “Equality is about more than pay and players,” the advertisement reads. “It’s about values. Let’s take this moment of celebration to propel women’s sports forward. We urge the U.S. Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all, for all players.”

Many athletes from the women’s team and other famous figures have taken to Twitter to praise Secret for their donation, including Katie Couric and players Alex Morgan, Allie Long and Jessica McDonald.

A lot of brands talk but Secret walks the walk. Thank you for this ⬇️, and for being such a great partner. https://t.co/Ys9NgxXoRh — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 15, 2019

WOW @SecretDeodorant I’ll never wear another deodorant as long as I live…🇺🇸❤️💍 https://t.co/DNo5d9FUGa — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 14, 2019

