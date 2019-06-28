Team USA’s hot streak isn’t just on the soccer field.

The USA women’s soccer team, which has reached the quarterfinal round versus France in the Women’s World Cup, is responsible for record sales of Nike’s USA women’s home jersey, selling more than any other soccer team’s shirt.

“The USA women’s home jersey is the number-one soccer jersey men’s or women’s ever sold on nike.com in one season,” said Nike chief executive officer, Mark Parker, during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. Parker also states that roughly two-thirds of the USA women’s soccer team is wearing Nike kits and half of the team is wearing Nike boots for the matches.

Nike — which is sponsoring the France and USA soccer teams — has been showing its support of the players on its @nikewomen Instagram account, posting pictures of players in their jerseys, including Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Carli Lloyd.

During the earnings call, Parker stated the brand is growing in the women’s apparel market. He revealed that Nike has claimed the top rank in market share for bras in North America — the first time in the brand’s history — and is releasing “geography specific women’s apparel for the Asian market.”

While paid less than their male counterparts, the USA women’s team has cultivated a celebrity fan base, including the likes of Jessica Chastain, Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, among others. The Time’s Up initiative, which many of these actresses are a part of, has also been showing its support for the women’s team, posting throughout the World Cup to bring attention to the pay gap between the men’s and women’s teams.

