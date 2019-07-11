The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s hot streak continues.

After celebrating their victory at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a ticker-tape parade in New York City Wednesday morning, the athletes headed to Los Angeles for ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards, celebrating achievements across all sports.

The team scored two wins at the awards ceremony, the first for Best Female Athlete going to Alex Morgan. Morgan used her acceptance speech to highlight the importance of continually supporting women and girls in every situation, not just on the soccer field. Her remarks continue the team’s fight for equal pay, as attention continues to grow surrounding the team’s large pay gap with their male counterparts by FIFA.

“We obviously enjoy this success on the biggest stage right now but when the World Cup is behind us, it is a professional league that we need to continually lift up and grow,” she said. “Investment in women and girls should not only occur on the playing fields, but in more storytelling of badass, amazing women that continue to show that we are more than just athletes.”

The athletes then went on to win one of the night’s biggest awards: Best Team. The award was presented by Sandra Bullock, who announced their win by stating: “All those in favor of equal pay, say aye!”

The award was accepted by Carli Lloyd, who thanked the team’s supporters from all over the world. Megan Rapinoe, who was presented with the World Cup’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards and has made headlines for her critical remarks toward President Trump, kept her speech short, stating: “I’ve dropped the F-bomb on every stage I’ve been on for the last three days, so I’ll spare you,” she said. “Thanks for having us!”

