EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik.

The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.

Gottmik Courtesy

“I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad to have one place that can do it all.”

With 1.4 million Instagram followers, Gottmik was among 12 LGBTQ creatives featured on the cover of British Vogue’s August 2022 issue celebrating 50 years of Pride. He also recently graced the cover of Gay Times and was tapped for Versace’s newest holiday campaign. A drag performer and makeup artist (with a degree in product development from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising), Gottmik has worked with the likes of Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton. He’s collaborated in music, doing the makeup for the celebrities who appear in Taylor Swift’s 2019 single “You Need to Calm Down” and was behind Lil Nas X’s playful transformation as Nicki Minaj for Halloween. In September, Gottmik himself appeared in a music video for Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit song “Unholy.”

In a joint statement, UTA digital talent agent Pranav Mandavia and vice president of ventures Nick Axelrod said: “As the first trans man to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and featured on the cover of British Vogue, Gottmik is a trailblazer who is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable artists in the business. We are excited to be a part of his journey and bolster UTA’s representation of drag artists.”