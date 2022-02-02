UTA Signs Content Creator Moti Ankari

United Talent Agency has signed content creator Moti Ankari for worldwide representation in all areas.

The agency continues to add influencers to its roster, aiming to help clients expand digital content and find new opportunities in fashion, as well as endorsements and branding.

UTA represents big names in content creation, including Emma Chamberlain, Bretman Rock, Rickey Thompson and the D’Amelio family. Most recently, the agency signed fashion and lifestyle influencer Nic Kaufmann, as reported by WWD. When it comes to the Hollywood stars, UTA represents Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish.

Born and raised in New York, Ankari studied advertising and marketing communication at the Fashion Institute of Technology, before entering the world of fashion. He began contributing to publications that include Glamour and Bloomberg Pursuits, as well as working for Jim Moore at GQ Magazine, helping to style the likes of Rami Malek and Nick Jonas.

In 2011, Ankari launched his blog The Metro Man, growing an audience. Now with about 300,000 followers across platforms (close to 200,000 are from Instagram), he’s worked with brands that include Dior, Armani, H&M and Paul Smith. A regular at fashion week, Ankari has been dressed and sat front row at shows for Tom Ford, Versace, Etro and Amiri.

Among his endeavors, Ankari is the cofounder of footwear brand Ankari Floruss, sold at Nordstrom. He also serves as ambassador for companies Evolution Fresh, Marriott Bonvoy and Express, and has partnered with Stella Artois, Ferrari, Verizon, The Ritz-Carlton and American Express.