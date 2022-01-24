EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Content Creator Nic Kaufmann

United Talent Agency continues to add content creators to its list of clients, signing Nic Kaufmann for global representation in all areas.

A fashion and lifestyle influencer, the 21-year-old has 16 million followers across social media platforms (14 million of them from TikTok). Born in Singapore, Kaufmann — who has German and Indian roots — is based in Germany.

“I’ve been dreaming of working in the fashion industry for as long as I can remember, and I’m so excited to take things to the next step with UTA,” Kaufmann said in a statement to WWD.

To date, Kaufmann has partnered with brands that include Ralph Lauren, attended fashion shows for Hugo Boss and Dior, and launched a fashion collaboration with German e-tailer About You.

“Nic has his finger firmly on the pulse of the fashion industry and has already taken the social media space by storm with his fresh, stylish and relatable content,” UTA agent Pranav Mandavia told WWD. “We are looking forward to working with him as he continues to grow his digital presence and branches into additional business verticals.”

Nic Kaufmann Courtesy of UTA

UTA’s current clients include content creators Emma Chamberlain, Bretman Rock, Amelie Zilber and Rickey Thompson, as well as the D’Amelio family. In Hollywood, they represent Ben Stiller, Jessica Alba, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish, among other familiar names.

Kaufmann will continue to be represented by Alexia Kafritsas and Lucas Teuchner at management company TwoSides in Germany.