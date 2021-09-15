×
Valentina Sampaio Creates Charitable NFT Benefiting LGBTQ Community

The model also stars in a short film that raises awareness on hate crimes against the transgender community.

Valentina Sampaio Charitable NFT
Valentina Sampaio at the 2021 Met Gala Sipa USA via AP

Valentina Sampaio is raising awareness for the LGBTQ community with an NFT and short film.

The transgender model has teamed with the Lions Management and blockchain company Lukso to create the digital assets to benefit an array of LGBTQ organizations, such as the Ali Forney Center, GLAAD and Pride Live.

Sampaio features in a short film, named “Lambada Dyed Red White and Blue,” where she names the 34 transgender and nonconforming people who have been killed due to anti-trans violence in the U.S. this year. She posted the short film to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The video ends with Sampaio being placed into a digitally altered dress in a red, white and blue colorway, which is meant to symbolize and memorialize the transgender lives lost. A CGI version of the dress, which is designed by digital artist Neri, is being auctioned off as an NFT through Sept. 17. The current bid for the NFT is $200,000. Sampaio’s image in the dress was also featured on the cover of V Magazine’s recent digital edition.

“This NFT dress is in the element of blood,” she wrote on Instagram. “Blood that gives us life. Blood that gives life to the trans lives we have lost. Blood that unites us all.”

The NFT and short film are pegged to the recent Met Gala’s American fashion theme, and focuses on the question of what it means to be American as a transgender person. Sampaio made her Met Gala debut at Monday’s event wearing a crimson-hued Iris van Herpen dress.

“I hope that young trans women can see women like us at the Met Gala and other cultural epicenters and come to know that trans women do belong,” she said in a statement. “Our existence and visibility matter.”

The Brazilian model has grown in prominence over the last few years. Her modeling career has included many historic moments, such as becoming Victoria’s Secret’s first transgender model and becoming the first transgender model to appear on a worldwide Vogue cover on the March 2017 cover of French Vogue.

READ MORE HERE: 

A Closer Look at Natalia Bryant’s Sustainable Met Gala Dress 

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Balenciaga Reigned on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

