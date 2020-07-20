Valentino’s latest couture presentation is slated to kick off July 21.

The company revealed on Instagram that the show, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, is going to involve “a digital live performance made in collaboration with [Nick Knight].”

The event comes after Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli shot the brand’s resort 2021 collection in Italy, with Mariacarla Boscono modeling. This time around, you won’t need to be in Europe to see Piccioli’s newest looks — scroll down to see all the action in the video player below.

