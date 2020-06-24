Valentino may be suing to get out of its lease on New York’s Fifth Avenue, but it’s expanding its boutique in Highland Park Village in Dallas.

The Rome-based luxury brand will add 690 square feet for a dedicated men’s area to its current 2,505-square-foot store at the upscale Texas center. The store opened in November 2017.

The store, which was designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in partnership with David Chipperfield Architects, features gray Venetian terrazzo, black metal, carrara marble, glass, green velvet panels and soft carpets. It also carries women’s wear, accessories and fragrances.

The Valentino collection is sold in 155 countries around the world in 212 company-operated boutiques and at more than 1,500 points of sale.

As reported, Valentino SpA reported a 2.4 percent increase in revenues in 2019. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, sales rose to 1.22 billion euros, compared with 1.19 billion euros in 2018.