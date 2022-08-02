×
Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

Valentino Opens in Aventura Mall in Florida

The store measures 1,149 square feet.

The Aventura Mall.
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
Valentino RTW Fall 2022
View ALL 81 Photos

Valentino is about to touch down in Aventura, Florida.

On Wednesday, the luxury brand will open a 1,149-square-foot boutique at the Aventura Mall. The design of the store features wood floors, a hammered satin brass coffee table and silk fabric wallpaper.

The store is opening with the Promende and After Club fall collections as well as the Valentino Garavani accessories for men and women.

“Valentino is an iconic brand because of its combination of artistry and craft,” said Jackie Soffer, chairman and chief executive officer of Turnberry, owner of the Aventura Mall. “Its designs blend heritage and innovation to create beautiful pieces that will resonate with Aventura Mall’s discerning guests, both from South Florida and around the world. We are excited that the new Valentino boutique offers the full expression of the brand.”

In June, the brand opened a store in East Hampton, New York, as part of its ongoing retail expansion in the U.S. This marks Valentino’s 29th store in North America.

