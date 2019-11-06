BEIJING — Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is set to unveil a new couture collection on Thursday here in the Chinese capital. While that should be plenty enough to keep most designers and their teams busy, the day before the show the Roman house threw a cocktail party at its Beijing flagship to celebrate a special limited edition capsule made for the China market.

Singer Lay Zhang, Chinese actress Qin Lan, as well as 101 Rocket Girls’ Xuanyi Wu and Japanese model Koki toured the two-story boutique in Sanlitun, a space designed by British architect David Chipperfield.

Available since Nov. 4, the capsule is themed “Daydream” and spans apparel and accessories but also products such as Symthson co-branded notebooks, stationery, lighters, pet collars, yo-yos, and even a mahjong set.

Although the products are only sold physically in the Beijing Sanlitun store, the capsule is available on three different online channels: the brand’s WeChat mini program, as well as on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion Store and on Valentino.cn.

Zhang is set to perform Thursday at the brand’s afterparty, following the couture show at the Aman resort Summer Palace.

