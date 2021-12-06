×
Valentino Continues Support of the Rubell Museum in Miami

After debuting in New York, The Party Collection traveled to Miami at the Rubell Museum.

Valentino presents The Party Collection at the Rubell Museum Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Fashion and art are never more aligned than during Art Basel week in Miami, and Valentino was just one of the many major European brands taking up residence in Florida during the week. Valentino continued its support of the Rubell Museum with its second installation at the Miami museum this Art Basel, this time showcasing their Party Collection. Over December 2 and 3, The Collection was set up in the Rubell garden and one of the galleries and was viewable to guests during private appointments. The Rubell and Valentino partnership was further marked by a cocktail party thrown during Art Basel, with guests including Lori Harvey and Winston Duke.

The Party Collection was originally on display in the U.S. at Fotografiska in New York, in November, as an immersive experience before making its way to Miami. The collection is meant as a celebration of a return to life after the early shutdowns of the pandemic, and an anticipation of festive dressing up for the approaching holiday season. Naturally the items include ​​fruit-shaped embroidery, sequins, feathers, ribbons and tweed.

Valentino previously partnered with the Rubell Museum earlier this year when it hosted a spring-summer 2021 collezione Milano exhibit at the museum in April.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Winston Duke
Winston Duke Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
