Several major celebrities tuned into Valentino’s fall 2021 couture runway show in matching looks from the design house.

Celebrities like Mj Rodriguez, Emma Roberts, Zoey Deutch, Janet Mock and Taraji P. Henson attended the design house’s virtual front row on Thursday wearing matching Valentino Uomo white button-up shirts paired with versions of the Valentino Garavani Alcove Top Handle Box bag and Alcove pumps. Each celebrity shared photos of their looks ahead of the runway show, posting a photo of themselves with their signatures.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli presented his Valentino fall 2021 couture collection in front of a small audience in Venice. The runway show was also livestreamed.

“One the most challenging aspects of my work during these unprecedented times was the reprogramming of some of my recurrent thoughts, which of course included the concept and the place for my couture shows,” Piccioli said ahead of the couture show. “The current ‘travel with your fantasy’ mode we are in pushed me to dream harder and bigger.”

The celebrities each styled their matching looks with slight differences. Roberts, who sported a leopard-print box bag and black pumps, styled her button-up with a white logo-embellished Valentino belt. Henson, who modeled a black studded bag and white pumps, also belted her shirt with a thin black studded belt.

