Friday's Digital Daily: March 4, 2022

Valentino Taps Douglas Coupland for Collectible Invitation Booklet

To create the 40 works inside, which reflect on the times, Pierpaolo Piccioli tapped the Canadian author, journalist and artist.

"Pink PP Seen by Douglas Coupland"
"Pink PP Seen by Douglas Coupland" booklet Courtesy

We’re all in need of a little inspiration and introspection in this mixed-up season, and Valentino has it in the form of a collectible booklet envisioned by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and Canadian author, journalist and author Douglas Coupland, which is being included with each show invitation.

To create the 40 works inside — which reflect on the times — Piccioli tapped Coupland, who popularized the term “Generation X” in his 1991 novel and has been writing about mass culture and technology ever since. Printed pink-on-pink in the booklet, titled “Pink PP Seen by Douglas Coupland,” are sayings such as “Beauty has kind of become an act of rebellion,” “I miss my pre-internet brain” and “If you are afraid of being afraid you might as well be dead.”

“I wanted a little reflection moment, a little escapism,” Piccioli said of the power pink invitation.

How does it relate to the collection? TBD on Sunday…Piccioli made news on the couture runway in January by embracing a wider range of sizes and ages in his collection. “I wanted to delve into the idea that beauty has nothing to do with models; beauty is about humanity,” he said at the time.

