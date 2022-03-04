Valentino Taps Douglas Coupland for Collectible Invitation Booklet

We’re all in need of a little inspiration and introspection in this mixed-up season, and Valentino has it in the form of a collectible booklet envisioned by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and Canadian author, journalist and author Douglas Coupland, which is being included with each show invitation.

To create the 40 works inside — which reflect on the times — Piccioli tapped Coupland, who popularized the term “Generation X” in his 1991 novel and has been writing about mass culture and technology ever since. Printed pink-on-pink in the booklet, titled “Pink PP Seen by Douglas Coupland,” are sayings such as “Beauty has kind of become an act of rebellion,” “I miss my pre-internet brain” and “If you are afraid of being afraid you might as well be dead.”

“I wanted a little reflection moment, a little escapism,” Piccioli said of the power pink invitation.

How does it relate to the collection? TBD on Sunday…Piccioli made news on the couture runway in January by embracing a wider range of sizes and ages in his collection. “I wanted to delve into the idea that beauty has nothing to do with models; beauty is about humanity,” he said at the time.