Valentino is plotting its escape to the Hamptons.

The luxury brand has partnered with the Phillips Auction House in Southampton, N.Y., to open a pop-up installation to showcase its Valentino Escape 2021 collection. The shop opens Wednesday and will remain through July 28. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The 1,615-square-foot shop in Phillips’ new gallery located in the Southampton Town Hall features men’s and women’s wear that drew inspiration from the brand’s colorful prints from the late 1960s. That includes a kaleidoscopic pattern in multiple shades of blue from 1966, a tapestry motif from 1967 and a coral pattern from 1968.

To display the collection, the space was designed using midcentury rattan furniture and antique tuareg rugs. There are floral installations and outside of the physical location, the brand created a special Moke beach cruiser as a marketing/branding tool that will be used to whisk influencers and customers around town and to the installation.

The Valentino Escape 21 collection includes caftans, dresses, shorts and beachwear along with Valentino Garavani accessories such as sandals, bags and beach towels.

In addition to the Southampton pop-up, the Valentino Escape 2021 collection will be available in select boutiques worldwide, on the Valentino e-commerce site and at Mytheresa.

Valentino has been heightening its presence in the New York City market. Last week, Bergdorf Goodman opened two new shops for the brand’s handbags and ready-to-wear and also devoted its Fifth Avenue windows for four weeks to the launch of the Valentino Roman Palazzo collection and the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove handbag.