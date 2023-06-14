Valentino Escape Launches With Saks in L.A.

‘Tis the season for resort capsule collections.

Valentino Escape 2023 made its U.S. debut in L.A. with Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night with a cocktail soiree at a private home in Beverly Hills.

The monogrammed collection was displayed on mannequins around the infinity pool, where “The Flash” actress Sasha Calle, “Yellowjackets” star Courtney Eaton, “Prey” star Amber Midthunder and more tip-toed in the house’s platform heels and minidresses while sipping Champagne.

The event was the first U.S. stop on Valentino’s world tour of activations to celebrate the collection of summer-ready wardrobe staples that reinterpret the archival prints of the fashion house. This year the brand focused on its Animalier, Panther and Loop patterns to elevate vacation looks, such as billowing caftans, flowy dresses, swimwear, scarves, sunglasses and V Logo heels.

The brand partnered with Saks on the U.S. release; Valentino Escape is available at Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York; Greenwich, Connecticut; Atlanta; Boca Raton, Florida; and Beverly Hills, where the collection has taken over the windows and a pop-up space on the main floor.

At the party, Valentino x Saks branded pool loungers, umbrellas and a lemonade cart set the resort scene. Valentino logo straw fans were also on offer but not needed, since L.A. has yet to hit peak summer weather.

Saks x Valentino Escape Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Cocktail chatter was all about the Hollywood Writers Guild of America strike and the looming SAG-AFTRA actors strike, which could snag press tour red carpet dressing plans for several major summer releases, including “Barbie.”

Stylist Erica Cloud was still unsure if she’d be traveling with Robert Downey Jr. to promote “Oppenheimer,” the Chris Nolan-directed film about the Manhattan Project.

If the June 30 SAG-AFTRA contract deadline comes and goes without a new deal, and a strike begins, actors are not expected to be able to promote their new films.