EAST MEETS WEST: Valentino looked to Asia to find its new North American leader.

Gianfranco Ditadi, regional manager of Tod’s business in China, is to join Valentino North America as president and chief executive officer at the end of February, according to market sources.

Ditadi has also held senior management roles with Ralph Lauren and Prada Group in Asia.

He is to fill a role that’s been vacant since September, when Sandra Jovicic exited the Valentino company.

Valentino is controlled by Mayhoola, an investment vehicle backed by a private investor group from Qatar, which took control of the company in 2012. The brand is designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and is helmed by ceo Stefano Sassi. In November 2017, former Marc Jacobs International ceo Sebastian Suhl joined Valentino as managing director of global markets to help the brand’s expansion globally.