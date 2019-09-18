VALENTINO’S GREEN AWARD: Valentino Garavani will receive the Legacy Award during the third edition of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards that will be held in Milan at the La Scala theater on Sept. 22.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Camera della Moda, on Wednesday said the couturier deserves the recognition as he represents excellent “savoir faire and artisanal tradition,” and his designs are “timeless, to be passed on from mother to daughter.” Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age praised Valentino’s “visionary creativity” and his support to talent, design and Italian fashion for more than five decades.

As reported, last month Capasa and Firth revealed that Venice’s famous gondoliers will be honored with the Eco-Stewardship Award for their use of responsibly sourced merino wool in their striped uniforms. The other nine awards will be announced on Sept. 22.

Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles was confirmed creative director of the 2019 Green Carpet Fashion Awards. The theme of the event, he said, was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci on the 500th anniversary of his death. His floral installation outside the La Scala, where a 19th-century statue of the artist stands centrally, is reminiscent of the monastic Renaissance gardens, he explained.

Firth also said that Adut Akech and Jon Kortajarena will be the presenters of the event this year.

Last year at the Hotel Cipriani, Capasa and Firth unveiled the Green Carpet Fashion Awards statuette created by Chopard. The ethical gold piece depicts a woman, whose long braid is produced in Fairmined-certified ethical gold with a robe made of aluminum to lend a lighter touch. The statue is completed with a thermoformed glass cape and engravings of a golden apple tree.

The Camera della Moda, in collaboration with Eco-Age, and with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development, the Italian Trade Agency and the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, established the world’s first Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia in 2017, celebrating the commitment of fashion houses to sustainability. That first edition rewarded designers ranging from Giorgio Armani and Alessandro Michele to Tom Ford and Miuccia Prada, among others, and both the first and second editions have drawn celebrities and models including Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Dakota Johnson, Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta and Gisele Bündchen, to name a few.