LOVE ME NOW: Valentino is celebrating Chinese Valentine’s Day on Aug. 25 with a capsule bowing today in the brand’s boutiques, on its online channel, on the Tmall LP store and WeChat mini program. It will then be rolled out around the world on Aug. 10.

The company played with the brand’s name, the VLTN logo and the message of love, dubbing the collection VLoveTN.

The capsule includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories that come in a red, black and white color palette.

Heart-shaped studs embellish accessories, while the red global symbol of love brightens up T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts and outerwear for men and women.

There is also a selection of fashion jewels comprising heart-shaped charms.

The company is also presenting a VLoveTN Rubik’s cube, with content generated by multiple influencers. Meanwhile, a virtual interactive game will be launched where users will be able to actively take part in solving the VLoveTN Rubik’s cube on a WeChat mini program and official web site.

The Valentino VloveTN campaign is fronted by Yang Zi and Yang Yang.

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli expressed his romantic vein once more with the brand’s fall couture event, presented in Rome earlier this month on larger-than-life gowns.

China is one of Valentino’s most significant markets, and in November last year, the company opened a new 4,503-square-foot, two-level flagship in Beijing on Nov. 6, followed the next day by a couture runway show and a party. At the time, the company said purchases by Chinese customers globally equates to about 30 percent of Valentino’s total. The first Valentino boutique in China opened in 2007.

As reported, despite the impact of the social unrest and protests in Hong Kong last year, Valentino SpA reported a 2.4 percent increase in revenues in 2019. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, sales rose to 1.22 billion euros, compared with 1.19 billion euros in 2018.

In Hong Kong, the Rome-based couture house counts 11 stores, of which three are dedicated to the Valentino Red line.