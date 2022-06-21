×
Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Valentino Opens Boutique in East Hampton, N.Y.

The shop will offer the Valentino Escape collection.

Valentino Boutique in East Hampton, N.Y.
Valentino Boutique in East Hampton, N.Y. Courtesy

Valentino has joined the fray in the Hamptons.

The Italian luxury brand has opened a 2,990-square-foot boutique on Main Street in East Hampton, New York.

The two-story store features midcentury rattan furniture, sisal carpet, antique tuareg rugs and bamboo shades.

Valentino Boutique in East Hampton, N.Y.
Valentino Boutique in East Hampton, New York. Courtesy

The first collection on display will be the Valentino Escape 2022, a capsule lineup inspired by select archival motifs of the brand that have been reimagined. It features three prints, two from 1966 and one from 1970, united that have been reproduced on caftans, swimwear, flowy dresses and kimonos for women and Bermuda shorts, shirts, sweatshirts and T-shirts for men.

In addition to the Escape collection, the store carries all men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, Valentino Garavani bags, shoes and accessories.

