Valentino is embracing the arts in its latest retail store.

The luxury brand has opened Valentino Episode Miami, a 969-square-foot exclusive pop-up installation in Miami’s Design District. The shop has been designed to be reminiscent of an art gallery, with a loft space that features furniture from different eras ranging from mid-century modern to contemporary. The furniture is intended to serve as a backdrop to showcase the Valentino men’s spring 2021 collection.

The men’s store, at 161 NE 40th Street, joins the brand’s permanent boutique in the Design District that opened in January 2015 and carries all women’s product categories and fragrance. The women’s store is located at 140 NE 39th Street.

To celebrate the opening of the pop-up, Valentino will make a donation to the Rubell Museum to support local artists. Don and Mera Rubell have been collecting art for more than 50 years and have amassed 7,000-plus works. The Valentino Episode shop will stay open through April 2021 and is expected to one of several Episode shops that will be opened in North America.