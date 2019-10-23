Valentino has reopened its boutique at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif., in a new location on Level 2 of the upscale mall.

The 6,451-square-foot boutique now has a 1,088-square-foot dedicated men’s area, alongside women’s ready-to-wear and accessories. The expansion continues the store concept developed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and David Chipperfield Architects.

The interior design features include Venetian terrazzo floors and walls evoking the brand’s classical style, oak and brass shelving, green velvet panels and Carrara marble details adding romanticism, according to press materials.

There are 19 Valentino boutiques in the U.S. (20 in North America including Canada) and 177 Valentino boutiques worldwide.

The first Valentino boutique in South Coast Plaza opened in April 2014. Valentino has been steadily amping up the retail presence for its men’s collection. In December, the brand added a 550-square-foot dedicated men’s section to its Rodeo Drive store in Beverly Hills.