Valentino Creating Special Sneaker for Hypebeast Installation

Valentino is in a pink mood.

The brand this week will partner with Hypebeast to open a Pink PP installation at its store at 41 Division Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown, and will also create a special sneaker shade in celebration of the collaboration.

Pink PP is the name of the company’s fall collection designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Although Valentino has historically been associated with the color red, for the season Piccioli worked with the Pantone Color Institute to create an intense magenta pink hue that the brand used on everything from minidresses and straight-leg pants to platform heels.

As part of the Hypebeast activation, Valentino is taking over the window facade of the multilevel store, turning all windows Pink PP. The inside of the space will feature Pink PP flooring, furniture and silver chrome mannequins dressed in pieces from the fall collection.

Only 20 pairs of the Valentino Garavani Open Skate sneaker, which will retail for $1,430, have been created, and they are numbered and signed by Piccioli. It is in calfskin, fabric and suede with a padded fabric tongue, leather tag with Pink PP Limited Edition personalization, a transparent rubber outsole and Pink PP lettering in black.

The installation will remain through Oct. 3 and there will be an event at the space on Thursday.

Valentino Pink PP installations and guerrilla projections are being brought to cities around the world this fall and include the facade of the company’s Rue Saint-Honoré boutique in Paris and pink buses and phone booth takeovers in London.

So far the installations have been in Antonio in Milan, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and the Plastic Milan Club Night. Next up is Aranya in the coastal city of Qinhuangdao in China, as well as Seoul Wave Art Center in the middle of the city’s Han river, the Daphne NYC Club Night and Selfridges.