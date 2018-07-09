POP LIFE: Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli enchanted the fashion crowd with his magical couture collection for the house, presented on July 4, and next up the designer has whipped up six exclusive designs from the brand’s athletic-inspired VLTN line for a pop-up in the atrium of Printemps Haussmann’s women’s building.

Set to open on July 12 for seven weeks, the space will feature a design based on an Italian palazzo, with polycarbonate walls and neon lighting.

The exclusive capsule, which includes a pair of sneakers, a clutch, and a range of small leather goods, will carry the “Valentino Loves Printemps” label.

The space is part of the retailer’s Printemps Palace campaign in partnership with three Paris hotels: La Réserve Paris-Hotel and Spa; Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, and the Crillon.

From July 19 to September 2, the store’s windows — exposed to some 400,000 passersby daily — will feature fashion images from shoots held in each of the hotels, with behind the camera Fabien Montique, a longtime collaborate of Kanye West and Virgil Abloh.