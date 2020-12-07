VALENTINO’S EXPERIENCE: The house of Valentino is planning what it bills as a brand experience in Shanghai, to be staged at the city’s contemporary art museum Power Station of the Arts from Dec. 19 to Jan. 17.

The interactive experience, dubbed “Valentino: Re-Signify Part One Shanghai,” reflects creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s ongoing process of rendering the brand more in sync with the times and more inclusive, while maintaining its storied codes and defining the brand for the future.

Valentino has tapped Mariuccia Casadio and Jacopo Bedussi as curators, and Kennedy London has conceived the setting.

Established on Oct. 1, 2012, the Power Station of Art is the first state-run museum dedicated to contemporary art in mainland China. It is also home to the Shanghai Biennale. PSA was once the Pavilion of Future during the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

This is a return to Shanghai for Valentino and points to the ever increasing importance of the Chinese market. In 2013, Valentino for the first time in the Italian fashion house’s history introduced a new collection outside of Paris, on a runway set against a backdrop of futuristic skyscrapers and a river filled with barges. The fashion event was held in a cruise terminal on Shanghai’s Huangpu River and coincided with the opening of a 7,535-square-foot flagship in luxury mall IAPM.

In November last year, Valentino opened a new flagship in Beijing and, further underscoring the importance of the store and the Chinese market, held a couture runway show and a party to mark the event.

The opening of the 4,503-square-foot boutique, located in the Northern district of Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, was a significant step in the global strategic development of Valentino’s retail network. The flagship carries all women’s and men’s wear product categories: ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrances.