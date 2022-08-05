×
Valentino Creates Landmark Moment for Pink PP in China at ‘Sisters Who Make Waves’ Final

Valentino created a landmark moment in China for its Pink PP fall 2022 collection, dressing all the contestants on "Sisters Who Make Waves."

Valentino created a landmark moment for Pink PP, its house hue for the fall 2022 collection, in China, dressing all the contestants at the final of the popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves,” which aired on Friday night.

In an image trending across Chinese social media channels, the 17 finalists, who are some of the hottest singers and dancers in Chinese popular culture, posed together on the stage, showcasing looks from the brand’s instantly iconic collection.

The hashtag “Sisters Who Make Waves Final” has so far logged more than 130 million impressions and 44,000 posts on Weibo, and the Valentino outfits were widely discussed among fans and online spectators.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, told WWD earlier that Pink PP is a new Pantone color he created, and confessed that he “wanted to work like a monochromatic artist” for the fall 2022 season.

“When looking at one color, you have to go deeper than the surface, to texture, cuts, silhouette, volume and detail.…Pink is a color I really like, and it’s also a color that can have different sides,” he added.

Now in its third season, “Sisters Who Make Waves” features 30 female celebrities over the age of 30 competing each season against each other and fighting for a spot in the debut girl group to be formed at the final.

Many celebrities, who have not been as in demand as before, managed to revive their careers after participating in this reality show and gained new followers among the younger audience.

For example, Cyndi Wang, who began her career as a singer in Taiwan two decades ago, became an online phenomenon in China this season, after her debut performance on the show went viral on Weibo and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Wang, who wore a pink feather dress from Valentino, was named the annual champion at the final.

She will become a member of the brand new girl group Xsister alongside Jessica Jung, a former member of the South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung from the Hong Kong girl group Twins, dancer Tang Shiyi, singers Fiona Sit, Amber Kuo, Yu Wenwen, Tan Weiwei, and actress Crystal Zhang.

ad