Valentino Stores in New York, Paris Hit by Thieves

It’s been a tough couple of days for Valentino.

On Friday, the company’s Episode boutique in SoHo was the scene of an armed robbery. According to the company, three men entered the store at 135 Spring Street and took multiple Valentino Garavani Roman Stud handbags valued at nearly $20,000 but were apprehended by local police.

According to Sgt. Edward Riley, a spokesman for the New York Police Department, on Friday at approximately 6:41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a robbery inside the Valentino store. Upon arrival, a 33-year-old female and a 40-year-old female stated that three male suspects removed multiple items, valued at approximately $18,900. While fleeing the location, they pushed two employees out of the way causing them to fall to the ground. One of the suspects dropped a black firearm and then picked it up. The suspects fled the location in a black Range Rover. The suspects were apprehended after a canvass and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

The suspects who were arrested were Jayshawn Brayboy, a 20-year-old from Brooklyn, Shemar Miller, a 21-year-old from Brooklyn, and an unidentified 17-year-old. They were all charged with robbery.

The next day at the Valentino Saint Honoré Boutique located at 273 Rue Saint Honoré in Paris, a similar robbery took place. Thieves also broke into that store in the early-morning hours and made off with Valentino Garavani Roman Stud handbags and the new Rockstud Alcove handbag valued at approximately 100,000 euros. Those suspects have not been apprehended and the investigation is still underway.

In both locations, the company said Valentino is “enhancing security protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of its community and creations.” The luxury house declined to comment further on the incidents.