Valentino Taps Daniel Paltridge as CEO for the Americas

The former Bulgari president for the Americas has moved over to Valentino as the house continues its deep dive into clienteling.

Valentino spring 2023
Valentino spring 2023 Valerio Mezzanotti

Valentino’s Americas division has a new chief executive officer.

The Rome-based fashion house has appointed Daniel Paltridge as its CEO for Americas. Paltridge was most recently Bulgari’s president for the Americas for seven years. During that time he became a face for the jeweler’s activities in the region by spearheading numerous philanthropic activities and acting as a point-person for Bulgari’s expansion in markets including Canada.

Paltridge, known for his relaxed public demeanor, sat on numerous panels to discuss the evolving world of luxury and was a constant presence at special client and high jewelry events.

He departed Bulgari last July and was succeeded by Dior’s lead China executive Hervé Perrot.

In his new role, which began Dec. 1, Paltridge reports to Laurent Bergamo, Valentino’s chief commercial officer for the Americas, Middle East and Brazil. Paltridge and Bergamo were not available for comment.

Valentino seems aware of Paltridge’s public profile, with a company statement noting that he will “act as an ambassador of the brand identity, inspiring sense of belonging and company passion, with a specific focus on retail engagement and client centricity.”

Paltridge will also be tasked with driving Valentino’s continued expansion in the Americas across both retail and wholesale divisions. Digital strategy and deep clienteling — which includes managing the house’s North American couture customers — will also be fundamental to the role.

Daniel Paltridge and Alexa Chung
Daniel Paltridge and Alexa Chung Evan Falk
