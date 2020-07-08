VALENTINO TEASES: Grace can easily be attributed to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s work for Valentino. On Wednesday, the designer teased the brand’s couture performance, which will be held in Rome’s Cinecittà Studios on July 21, with a brief video by Nick Knight called “Of Grace and Light,” shown on the digital platform of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Knight played with light, delivering intriguing images of a shrouded, veiled woman dancing gracefully to music by FKA Twigs, a soundtrack chosen personally by the singer and composer.

“A couture creation comes to life only through movement, light, colors and music, but mostly through the human being beneath it, wrapped in it, welcomed by its fabric,” said Piccioli. “The one who dances and the one who dreams. Couture is alive, and so is the dream.”

Knight, who created the video in London, said the “point of inspiration was the incredible pioneer of modern dance Loie Fuller, who went on to influence the Art Nouveau movement, which in turn is reflected in the freedom, elegance and the grace in this collection for Valentino by Pierpaolo. Pierpaolo and I wanted to create a fashion Renaissance, totally free to speak a language based on beauty and fantasy.”