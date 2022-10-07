×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Valentino to Turn Off Store Lights in the After-hours

After 10 p.m., Valentino’s worldwide retail network of 95 stores will turn off its lights in a sustainability pledge.

A Maison Valentino boutique decked in the fall 2022 Pink PP color.
A Maison Valentino boutique decked in the fall 2022 Pink PP color. Marco Erba/Courtesy of Valentino

V-DARK: Valentino’s stores are going dark — at least in the after-hours.

The luxury brand has pledged to turn off the lights on its stores worldwide after 10 p.m. The move reflects the company’s ongoing sustainable commitment and comes amid skyrocketing costs for energy consumption and growing concerns throughout Europe of energy shortages come winter due to the war in Ukraine and Russia cutting shipments of natural gas to European countries.

The company’s network of 95 stores went dark Thursday night, with the lights of logo-shaped illuminated signs, windows, sales areas, warehouses and displays turned off.

Related Galleries

Valentino said it expects to save up to 800 kWh in energy supply, equal to the power used by 13,000 light bulbs.

About 80 percent of the brand’s energy supply for its Italian premises, including headquarters, manufacturing complexes and boutiques, comes from renewable sources.

The initiative was deemed as symbolic, too, and aimed at fostering a more responsible use of resources, in line with the brand’s commitment to adopting and sharing sustainability best practices.

Earlier this year, the couture house debuted a sustainability-leaned section on its website under the moniker “Creating Shared Value” dedicated to its environmental progress and details its evolution toward a business and manufacturing model mindful of carbon footprint and environmental impact.

The entire website is also being assessed for carbon emissions related to traffic and operations as part of a partnership with Karma Metrix Energy Efficient Website, an Italy-based company that is part of the AvantGrade.com search marketing and AI specialist.

Among its most recent sustainably inclined actions, Valentino committed to going fur-free starting from 2022 and alpaca-free starting with the spring 2022 season; introduced a vintage project tapping into the resale market and the circular fashion economy; pledged to work with environmentally friendly viscose suppliers for 70 percent of its production; unveiled the Open for a Change sneaker for men and women made with recycled elements, and joined the Sustainable Aviation Fuel corporate program promoted by Air France and KLM to curb the carbon footprint of its business trips.

Back in 2013, the company joined the Greenpeace Detox Solution Commitment in a mission to eliminate all dangerous chemicals from its supply chain and signed onto Zero Deforestation Commitment projects to help protect life-giving waterways and rainforests.

Last month, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton also revealed plans to reduce electricity use by 10 percent across the group. The parent company of Celine, Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, Loewe and Louis Vuitton, among others, said it would cut its consumption by turning off the lights across all of its stores between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Hot Summer Bags

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Valentino Turns Off Store Lighting After 10 p.m. in Sustainable Pledge

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad