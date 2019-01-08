ITALIAN ACCENT: Tanja Ruhnke has joined Valentino as vice president of communications, North America. Responsible for public relations, events, advertising and VIP relations for the Roman fashion house, she reports to Sebastian Suhl, managing director of global markets and interim chief executive officer of Valentino USA.

Ruhnke is perhaps best known for her role as vice president of global branding and communications at Alexander Wang, and as a vice president of public relations at KCD in Paris. Most recently, she was vice president of communications at North6, a production agency.

She has also worked in-house at Rag & Bone and Helmut Lang in New York, and provided communication consulting services for the likes of Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Birkenstock.