Valentino Takes Vintage Project to the Next Phase

The brand partnered with four international secondhand stores to offer a selection of the Valentino vintage garments collected in stage one.

Valentino's takeover of Pauline Vintage in
Valentino's takeover of Pauline Vintage in Milan. Marco Erba/Courtesy of Valentino

TAKE TWO: Valentino kicked off the second phase of its Valentino Vintage project on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched in October 2021, when the brand encouraged owners of Valentino vintage pieces to submit them at selected secondhand shops in exchange for store credit to use on new Valentino collections.

Now the Roman fashion house is offering a selection of the Valentino vintage garments collected, as well as some pieces hailing from its archives, at four international secondhand shops it partnered with.

In Milan, the brand confirmed its tie-up with Pauline Vintage, sealed with a visual takeover of the central retailer, including a temporary café.

Valentino's takeover of Pauline Vintage in Milan.
Valentino’s takeover of Pauline Vintage in Milan. Marco Erba/Courtesy of Valentino

While the takeover in Milan will run through June 12, coinciding with the end of the local Design Week, the ones of The Vintage Dress in Tokyo, New York Vintage in New York and Resurrection Vintage in Los Angeles will run for an additional week.

In collaboration with Valentino’s archive team in Rome, each location offers a consultation service for customers requesting information concerning a Valentino garment.

Valentino's takeover of The Vintage Dress in Tokyo.
Valentino’s takeover of The Vintage Dress in Tokyo. Courtesy of Valentino

Intended to tap into the booming resale and secondhand market while creating loyalty between the brand and its consumers, the Valentino Vintage project will also see a third phase, which the company teased will involve fashion schools.

The house sees the initiative as tapping into the circular fashion model. To be sure, sustainability is a key topic for the brand, which has increasingly been focusing on environmental issues, including committing to going fur-free starting from 2022 and alpaca-free starting with the spring 2022 season. Earlier this year it also unveiled the Open for a Change sneaker for men and women made with recycled elements, and joined the Sustainable Aviation Fuel corporate program promoted by Air France and KLM to curb its business trips’ carbon footprint.

Valentino's takeover of New York Vintage.
Valentino’s takeover of New York Vintage.

As reported, the company recently launched “Creating Shared Value,” a section on its website detailing its conscious-driven business model.

ad