Valentino Names China’s Yang Yang as Latest Brand Ambassador

The popular Chinese actor Yang Yang has been named Valentino’s latest brand ambassador.

The announcement of his appointment is being accompanied by a new campaign, shot in the brand’s Rome headquarters, in which Yang sports various looks from Valentino’s pre-fall 2023 collection while highlighting the Rockstud23 handbag.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, said he is happy to welcome a new friend from China to join his community.

Yang Yang is Valentino’s latest brand ambassador. Courtesy of Valentino

“My dialogue with Yang is cultural, generational, multidisciplinary: a complete experience of diversity and mutual appreciation. His talent relates concretely to human emotions, and I value this a great deal,” he added.

Considered one of the most successful actors of his generation, Yang shot to fame in 2010 for playing the lead role of Jia Baoyu in the TV adaptation of “The Dream of Red Mansions,” one of China’s most sought-after novels in history.

Since then he has starred in a long list of hit TV series and become a favorite among luxury brands in China. Prior to Valentino, Yang has been the face of L’Oréal, CeraVe, Dunhill, Bulgari, Chandon, and Coca-Cola.

Speaking about his partnership with Valentino, Yang said, “The distinctive individuality and unique aesthetic of Valentino have always been appealing to me, and Piccioli’s unique talent and sense in fashion do surprise me every time.”

With more than 56 million followers on Weibo, Yang’s repost of the brand’s announcement logged more than 1 million shares, 300,000 likes, and 72,000 comments in less than a day.

Valentino’s other ambassadors in the region include actress Sun Li, Guan Xiaotong, actor Lay Zhang, and singer Li Ronghao.