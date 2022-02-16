Valentino Taps Zendaya for Rendez-Vous Spring 2022 Campaign

Valentino has tapped Zendaya for its Rendez-Vous spring campaign.

The video, which will be released Thursday, was shot at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles by Marcell Rev and Scott Sakamoto to the song “Crystalised” by The XX, with choreography by Stephen Galloway.

The campaign will feature Zendaya floating from backstage to the streets to convey a metaphorical journey. The backstage, created by Happy Massee, is a factory in between a photographic studio and a loft.

“It is the interior place where the community of the campaign works, talks and shares moments of Joie de Vivre,” the Valentino press release read. “In the continuous upside down of the production and making of all artists are actors of the campaign and at the same time spectators, including Pierpaolo Piccioli together with stylist Law Roach.”

Zendaya for Valentino’s Rendez-Vous spring 2022 campaign, Courtesy of Valentino

Zendaya has been a global ambassador for Valentino since December 2020. Since then, she has been the face of multiple ad campaigns and has worn numerous creations by the Italian luxury fashion house to various red carpet events.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli told WWD in May about Zendaya starring in the brand’s fall 2021 campaign, choosing to highlight her qualities as a person more so than as a model.

“This is why I chose her, for all that she represents. Throughout an aesthetic choice, it is possible to represent a whole identity. This is the power of fashion and this is the power of human beings,” he told WWD in a video interview from his home in Nettuno, outside Rome. “I think it’s fundamental to pass strong messages through the identity of a person and Zendaya perfectly represents the values that I want Valentino to stand for, such as equality and inclusivity. I chose Zendaya as a person, for what she stands for, and not as a model.”

