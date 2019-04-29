MET PLANS ROMAN HOLIDAY: For many on the global fashion stage, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is the man of the hour — or at least among the leading five intriguing people.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to help illuminate that wattage by welcoming Piccioli for a conversation with Alina Cho on May 21. Six hundred people will be able to buy tickets to listen in to what he has to say at “The Atelier With Alina Cho.” Fashion, of course, will be central to the discussion, more specifically its narrative power, and Piccioli’s humanistic approach to creativity and his ability to influence areas beyond the fashion industry. To that end, he was ranked on Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” list for 2019. Future plans will also be part of the discussion with Cho at The Met.

Posting an image of himself with his date Naomi Campbell on the April 25 black-tie occasion, Piccioli wrote of the honor, “Being nominated, as a designer, reminds me that I can say something through my choices and I will, now more than ever. This world needs to be moved by love, inclusivity, equality and freedom of expression, this is what I stand for and what I want to sustain with what I do.”

Piccioli is also part of the Moncler Genius roster. The designer’s early days in fashion started by working in accessories at Fendi in 1990. He later moved to Valentino with Maria Grazia Chiuri to develop the house’s then-emerging accessories line. In 2008, the duo took on the role of the brand’s creative directors. Eight years later, Piccioli was appointed sole creative director when Chiuri moved to Christian Dior. Last year he scooped up the Designer of the Year award at the Fashion Awards in London. At that time, Piccioli said he never wants to forget “the kid I was, the kid who loved and needed to dream.” He dedicated his award to “those who don’t fit into any box and who need to dream.”