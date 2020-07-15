SAILING AWAY: After the lockdown in Italy, Valextra’s chief executive officer Sara Ferrero wanted to emphasize the brand’s timeless designs and values and partnered with storied Italian silk-maker Ratti on an installation staged at the brand’s Milan flagship and through a short film launched during the city’s digital fashion week.

The installation, named “Sailing Through Times,” will be displayed in Milan until the end of August and then travel to other Valextra stores around the world, envisioning the brand’s most iconic bag, the Iside, with its rigid, architectural trapeze shape, as a sailing boat.

The “Sailing Through Times” installation combines 10 colorful graphic sails selected from among Ratti patterns from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties. The sails flank more than 300 different Iside bags, featuring over 45 colors and four sizes, as a symbol of sailing boats facing the sea.

“The silk pieces represent friendly sails helping Valextra navigate through today’s troubled waters, colorfully blowing in the wind and leading us towards new, exciting adventures,” Ferrero said. “Sailing through times, through the good and difficult ones, together.”

Ferrero said that “in a time of eternally rotating fads, disposability and waste, nothing feels more necessary than the steadfast dedication to the everlasting. Valextra honors this commitment through creativity and innovation, creating honest products that are discreet, sophisticated and functional — of the moment and yet timeless.”

Valextra and Ratti share a long history, as the former was founded in 1937 and the latter in 1945.

This is the company’s latest collaboration after the collective project Extra Milano launched in February, an initiative with five other fashion brands from the city, home of the handbags and accessories label.

Valextra presented a number of its storied handbags revisited by Sunnei, Plan C by Carolina Castiglioni, Arthur Arbesser, La DoubleJ by J.J. Martin and Massimo Alba. The collection is genderless and will be distributed throughout the year, with monthly drops that started in May with Martin’s take on Valextra.