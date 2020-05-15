Upended by the coronavirus outbreak, Fira de Barcelona, the organizer of Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week revealed Friday it is further postponing the dates of its upcoming trade show and collateral events.

In sync with other international fashion events, organizers added that the bridalwear fair will combine the physical event with a number of digital initiatives, in order to maximize its exhibitors’ business opportunities.

Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week – which was originally slated to take place in April and subsequently moved to June 8 to 14 – will now be held Sept. 4 to 10. The decision comes after the Spanish government announced early Friday that travel restrictions to the country have been pushed ahead to June 15.

Exhibitors will be able to take part in the showcase physically or leverage a digital platform provided by Fira de Barcelona to present their latest bridal collections. Described as a “flexible hybrid model,” the new format is aimed at securing attendance by international buyers, media outlets and influencers, who might not be able to travel.

“The international bridal fashion event returns, innovating and transforming itself to support an industry that needs to resume its commercial activity. In this regard, holding the event is a means, which is more necessary than ever, to contribute to the strength of this industry,” commented the trade show president Jesús Díez Betriu.

The fair’s director Estermaria Laruccia added that “this model allows us to integrate the best of the digital world with the physical one, shortening distances and extending the contacts and interactions to invigorate business internationally.”

As of Friday, Spain reported 230,183 cases of COVID-19 in the country and 27,459 deaths. Starting April 14, the country has progressively eased its lockdown measures, allowing a number of nonessential workers to return to work, while small restaurants, cafés and stores were allowed to resume operations starting May 11 across a number of the country’s regions.

Organizers of Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, expressed their commitment to implement a safety protocol aimed at preventing the virus to spread, in accordance with the recommendations of local authorities.

As reported, earlier this month both Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said that men’s fashion weeks, traditionally held in June, would move to July as online showcases, forgoing the physical component. The format for September editions of fashion week are still being discussed.