MILAN — As the coronavirus outbreak is spreading globally, Fira de Barcelona, the organizer of Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week announced Monday it is postponing the dates of its upcoming trade show and collateral events.

The event dedicated to bridalwear, originally slated to take place April 20 to 26, will now be held June 8 to 14.

“We are taking this decision in order to celebrate our 30th edition in more suitable dates to ensure its success, not only because of the quality of the collections and the presence of the big national and international firms, but also because the whole bridal industry has shown all the support to what they consider their trade show of reference,” commented the trade show president Jesús Díez Betriu.

As of Monday, Spain had 9,191 cases of COVID-19 in the country and 309 people deceased from the disease. On Saturday, the country took the drastic measure of ordering a lockdown as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said people should only leave their homes for “essential activities.” Those include work, seeking medical care, shopping for food and groceries, visits to the pharmacy and caring for the elderly. Schools across the country had already been closed.

In June, Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will celebrate its 30th anniversary with 35 fashion brands parading their runway shows between June 8 and 12, while around 450 bridal firms, including more than 70 percent from abroad, will showcase their collections at the trade show from June 12 to 14. The trade fair’s director Estermaria Laruccia expressed her gratitude to industry representatives for showing support, trust and collaboration.

Several trade shows and international events have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, from Mido, the Salone del Mobile and Sì Sposaitalia bridal fair in Milan to Cosmoprof in Bologna, Watches & Wonders in Geneva and Baselworld, as well as the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, Tokyo Fashion Week and Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks.

Separately on Monday, Pitti Immagine issued a statement reiterating its plans to hold the upcoming June editions of both men’s wear trade fair Pitti Uomo and Pitti Bimbo dedicated to children’s wear as planned. Pitti Immagine stressed it will further implement its e-Pitti Connect platform to provide digital services that would foster business opportunities among exhibitors and buyers.

In the last few weeks, fashion brands including Dior, Hermès, Gucci, Versace and Max Mara have canceled their resort shows. Ralph Lauren has decided to not go ahead his fall 2020 show scheduled for April in New York, while Chanel nixed plans to host a replica show of the Paris — 31 Rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection, which was due to take place in London on June 4.