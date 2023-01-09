×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Van Cleef & Arpels to Open Exhibit in Saudi Arabia

The exhibition will open later this month at the Saudi National Museum.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ “Envol de diamants” necklace from the “Legend of Diamonds” collection featuring diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and David Yurman’s High Jewelry floating diamond cable Dome ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds.
Van Cleef & Arpels’ “Envol de diamants” necklace from the “Legend of Diamonds” collection featuring diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and David Yurman’s High Jewelry floating diamond cable Dome ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds. Ryan Jenq/WWD

More than 280 jewelry pieces, watches and precious objects dating back to Van Cleef & Arpels’ founding in 1906 will be on display for the first time in the Middle East this month. The “Time, Nature and Love” exhibition, supported by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, offers the audience in Saudi Arabia and across the region an opportunity to journey into the company’s long history of craftmanship and innovation.

Nicolas Bos, president and chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels said: “A visit to the exhibition in Riyadh should be an experience which differs from what people would experience — or expect — in a jewelry boutique or workshop.” He added: “The important thing for me is not so much to propose a beautiful display of rare jewels, but rather to present these pieces as proper expressions of art and culture, crystallizing the spirit of the times in which they were created; showcasing them in an immersive universe will enrich the way these creations are perceived.”

The exhibition will showcase how the objects reflected the era in which they were created, while remaining timeless in their appeal. “The timeless quality of our pieces is linked to the nature of our business: by definition, jewelry uses time-honored precious materials that are not defined by temporal fancy. In addition, the very fact that the Maison has lasted throughout the decades, continuously developing along a seamless and coherent path, is, in itself, a veritable factor of timelessness,” said Bos.

The exhibition is set to open Jan. 19 and will run through April.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Hot Summer Bags

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Van Cleef & Arpels Exhibit Coming to Riyadh

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad