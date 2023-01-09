Van Cleef & Arpels to Open Exhibit in Saudi Arabia

More than 280 jewelry pieces, watches and precious objects dating back to Van Cleef & Arpels’ founding in 1906 will be on display for the first time in the Middle East this month. The “Time, Nature and Love” exhibition, supported by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, offers the audience in Saudi Arabia and across the region an opportunity to journey into the company’s long history of craftmanship and innovation.

Nicolas Bos, president and chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels said: “A visit to the exhibition in Riyadh should be an experience which differs from what people would experience — or expect — in a jewelry boutique or workshop.” He added: “The important thing for me is not so much to propose a beautiful display of rare jewels, but rather to present these pieces as proper expressions of art and culture, crystallizing the spirit of the times in which they were created; showcasing them in an immersive universe will enrich the way these creations are perceived.”

The exhibition will showcase how the objects reflected the era in which they were created, while remaining timeless in their appeal. “The timeless quality of our pieces is linked to the nature of our business: by definition, jewelry uses time-honored precious materials that are not defined by temporal fancy. In addition, the very fact that the Maison has lasted throughout the decades, continuously developing along a seamless and coherent path, is, in itself, a veritable factor of timelessness,” said Bos.

The exhibition is set to open Jan. 19 and will run through April.