Love is in the air at Van Cleef & Arpels.

The French luxury jeweler and watchmaker has created an installation at South Coast Plaza — the shopping destination in Costa Mesa, Calif. (about 40 miles south of Los Angeles) — showcasing its newest watches as part of the Pont des Amoureux (“Lover’s Bridge”) collection, which was first unveiled in 2010.

“Love stories have inspired Van Cleef & Arpels’ creations since 1906, and we are thrilled to bring this particular story to life at South Coast Plaza,” said Helen King, president and chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels Americas, in a statement. Along with a retail shop at the shopping center, Van Cleef & Arpels’ California locations include a flagship on Rodeo Drive and boutiques inside Neiman Marcus in Newport Beach and San Francisco.

Among the items on display, the house — which was founded by Alfred van Cleef and Estelle Arpels — introduces a daytime version of a signature watch (“Lady Arpels Pont des Amoureux”) with a module that enables a “lovers’ kiss” animation on the dial. (The two figures come together and embrace.) There’s also the $18,600 “Alhambra” watch pendant (the first time a secret watch has been created for the collection) and “Lady Arpels Danse,” launching exclusively at South Coast Plaza and whose price is available upon request.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place as visitors are welcomed into a 1,000-square-foot indoor space (typically known as the Jewel Court) that’s been reimagined as a four-room “Parisian dreamscape,” according to the brand.

Playing with the concept of time, day and night, the first two rooms exhibit the timepieces amid a Parisian backdrop, while the others are themed around fantasy and astronomy.

“Poetry of Time,” as the pop-up is called, is open now until May 16 at 3333 Bristol Street. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.