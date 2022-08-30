Van Herpen’s Retrospective, Fenty’s New Face, amfAR Back in Venice

SPOTLIGHT ON IRIS: Hot on the heels of the 15th anniversary of her haute couture label, Iris van Herpen will be the subject of a retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris next fall.

The Dutch designer, known for otherworldly creations that use technologies from laser cutting and 3D printing to electromagnetic weaving, will be the subject of an exhibit to be staged in the Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman fashion galleries at the museum from Nov. 29, 2023, until April 28, 2024.

It will feature around 100 of her designs, in addition to contemporary art works, installations, videos, photographs and natural history exhibits, articulated around eight themes.

Winner of the ANDAM Fashion Award in 2014, van Herpen is known for her cross-disciplinary approach, including collaborations with sculptor Anthony Howe, architect Philip Beesley, MIT Media Lab professor Neri Oxman and scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

“From micro to macro, the exhibition questions the place of the body in space, its relationship to clothing and its environment, its future in a rapidly changing world,” the museum said in a statement.

The exhibition also includes an evocation of van Herpen’s studio in Amsterdam and a space dedicated to her fashion shows, and is accompanied throughout by a soundtrack conceived by artist Salvador Breed.

Van Herpen has been the subject of solo shows at leading institutions including the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands in 2012, the Textile Museum of Sweden in 2014, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta in 2015, and the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto in 2018. — JOELLE DIDERICH

FENTY’S NEW FACE: Madison Beer has been named the latest ambassador for Fenty Beauty.

On Monday, the cosmetics line, founded by Rihanna, said the singer is its newest face.

Madison Beer

Beer also posted on her official Instagram account that she had joined the Fenty family, using its products for the look in the music video of her newest song “Dangerous,” which premiered on Friday.

“I idolize Rihanna and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty more accessible to people of all different skin types and tones is a perfect example of why,” Beer said. “These products were created with so much thought and attention to detail, their quality is unmatched. I use Fenty throughout my routine from foundation and contour, to bronzer and lip color. To be asked to be a part of this amazing community she’s created was a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Among some of the products used in the video were the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the line’s latest launch, along with some of its bestsellers such as the Match Stix Correcting Skinstick, Contour Skinstick and the Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara.

Some of the singer’s suggested must-have products from Fenty are the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule and the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 280 or 260. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

AWARDS NIGHT: One of the most exclusive events is returning to Venice.



AmfAR gala in 2020.

On Sept. 7 during the Venice Film Festival which will run from Wednesday to Sept. 10, amfAR will host a gala dinner to honor the Turkish Italian director and screenwriter Ferzan Ozpetek.

The Foundation for AIDS Research will bestow the Award of Courage to Ozpetek in recognition of how his movies focus on the exploration of sexuality, giving voice to individuals within the LGBTQ community and his ongoing commitment to cast diverse talents.



Ozpetek’s most famous films include “Mine Vaganti [Loose Cannons],” “La Finestra di Fronte [Facing Windows]” and “Le Fate Ignoranti [The Ignorant Fairies],” which has been adapted as a series by Disney Plus.



The evening will include a cocktail reception and dinner at water’s edge in the Arsenale to be attended by Casey Affleck, Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Olivia Culpo and Sara Sampaio, among others. AmfAR’s board co-chairs Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy and global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby will also take part in the event.



A musical performance by Grammy Award-nominated singer Ellie Goulding and a live auction conducted by Simon de Pury will take place.



AmfAR is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. Since 1985, it has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.



During the event, amfAR will also honor Achille Boroli, Italian wine entrepreneur, with the Philanthropic Leadership Award.



The event will be presented by Campari and the Red Sea International Film Festival with the San Clemente Palace as the official hotel partner. — ALICE MONORCHIO

A NIGHT OF DENEUVE: Underscoring its decades-long relationship with Catherine Deneuve, French fashion house Saint Laurent will stage a tribute to the legendary actress during the Venice Film Festival to commemorate her Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award.

Catherine Deneuve

On Sept. 6, Saint Laurent will host “Une Nuit avec Deneuve,” an all-night public screening of some of her most well-known films including “Mississippi Mermaid,” “The Hunger” and “Heartbeat.” The French film star is expected to kick off the evening, to be held in the futuristic auditorium at the Palazzo Grassi contemporary art museum, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

“In each of the cinematic modes explored in this journey from the 1960s to the 1980s and back — drama, thriller and romance — Deneuve reveals a different notion of femininity,” Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello said in a statement.

“In two of these films, the ones that open and close the night, Deneuve is dressed by Yves Saint Laurent. The acuity of the costumes is striking, as they assist Deneuve in lending a distinctive dimensionality to her characters. The clothes not only situate the portrayal in its time, but also add a sense of individual spirit, that of a self-affirming woman who insists on being free,” he added.

Palazzo Grassi is home to the art collection of French billionaire François Pinault, founder of the Kering group that owns Saint Laurent alongside brands including Gucci and Balenciaga.

“Palazzo Grassi is delighted to take part in Saint Laurent’s tribute to Catherine Deneuve. Her work has marked the evolution of French and European cinema, while with her talent and grace, she gave life to some of the most indelible characters in film history, thus becoming a role model for the generations that have followed her,” said Bruno Racine, director of the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana.

A longtime muse of couturier Yves Saint Laurent, Deneuve has maintained her close relationship with the label, appearing in an advertising campaign for the house last year, and kicking off a series of podcasts last spring as part of the Saint Laurent Rive Droite cultural hub.

During the decades of their close friendship, Deneuve amassed a trove of Saint Laurent outfits, which sold for $1 million at Christie’s Paris in 2019. — J.D.



