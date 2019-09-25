Dries Van Noten has collaborated with Christian Lacroix on his Spring 2020 collection being shown in Paris today.

A Van Noten spokesman confirmed that he collaborated on the collection with Lacroix and the two men will come out for the bow. It is understood the two men worked together secretly for the past five months on the show.

On each seat at the Opera Bastille at the show was a rose with a small label DVN*XCLX.

It was the tradition at LaCroix Couture shows to toss a flower on the runway when the designer took his bow with the bride, echoing a tradition at bullfights in LaCroix’s native Arles, France.

Lacroix has pursued a thriving career in stage costumes since his couture house was shuttered in 2009.

The couturier no longer owns his trademark so his name cannot appear on fashion projects, but he is free to pursue creative projects. Florida-based duty-free operator Falic Group owns the Lacroix brand, and has built a sizeable business in home, gifts, men’s wear and accessories, and just this week revealed to WWD plans to bring the name back into women’s fashions via collaborations and ultimately, a licensed collection in the advanced contemporary zone.

The Van Noten tieup with Lacroix, the designer, comes at a time when exuberant volumes, bold prints and other Lacroix-isms are turning up on European runways.