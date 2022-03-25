Vanessa Bryant Continues Partnership With Nike to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Legacy

Vanessa Bryant and Nike are continuing their partnership.

Bryant made the announcement on her personal Instagram account on Thursday, accompanied by an image of the Nike and Kobe Bryant logos in white on a black background. The deal will honor her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, both of whom died in a helicopter accident in January 2020, along with six of their close friends and the pilot.

“I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption. “With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100 percent of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).

Gigi and Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in 2016. AP

“I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” she continued. “I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!”

On Thursday, Nike also announced the first new shoe from the partnership, the Kobe 6 Porotro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” which honors Gigi, who would’ve turned 16 this May.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer at Nike, said in a statement. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”

The NBA legend’s endorsement line with Nike ended last April. At the time, Vanessa Bryant mentioned on her Instagram that she hopes to continue the partnership.

