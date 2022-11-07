×
Vanessa Hudgens Finds Lingerie Inspiration in Vera Wang Bra Top and Sheer Coat at CFDA Awards

Hudgens joined fellow celebrities in honoring American fashion talent.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing a lingerie-inspired ensemble.

The actress had on a black lace bra top, maxi skirt and sheer coat. The custom look was by Vera Wang. Hudgens accessorized with diamond earrings and diamond rings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

To create her look, Hudgens worked with stylist Jason Bolden, whose clients include Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan and Sabrina Carpenter.

For makeup, Hudgens went for a classic evening-ready look with a glossy bronze lip, smokey eyeshadow and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it parted down the center and in a straightened style.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Hudgens has made a striking style statement on the red carpet. At the 2022 Tony Awards, she had a standout fashion moment in a strapless, long jersey sheath dress by Schiaparelli.

Hudgens also got to wear the title of designer in September when she collaborated on a 13-piece capsule collection for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line.

Outside of her fashion moments, Hudgens is currently in post-production for her new animated television series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” where she provides the voice of the character Willow. The series was created by Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories. Amazon Fashion partnered with the CFDA for the event. This year’s co-hosts included Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Honorees at the ceremony included Virgil Abloh, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, The Slaysians, Law Roach and Jeffrey Banks, among others.

