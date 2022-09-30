×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up on Fall Capsule

The actress embraces the shift from summer to "spooky season."

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics features the
Vanessa Hudgens in her latest Fabletics collection. Courtesy

Vanessa Hudgens loves autumn, or “spooky season” as she likes to call it.

So it’s no surprise that her latest collection with Fabletics ticks all the boxes for her favorite season — a 13-piece lineup that ranges from activewear to eveningwear.

“Fall is my favorite time of year,” she said. “To me, it’s spooky season. So what do I love in fall? How do I dress [in a way] that screams Halloween? I love wearing button-up jackets that I can throw over my workout outfit or wear with a bra and a skirt to go out.”

For her Fabletics line, she was especially drawn to the “shiny leggings,” that she called “super sleek and functional. I also love the faux mohair that we created for the dress and the cardigan. It’s so soft and durable and it’s just cozy. It just feels great to wear.”

Related Galleries

The line offers pieces for evening. Vanessa-H-01

The collection also has a bit of a ’90s vibe, with a dress that references one Alicia Silverstone wore as Cher in “Clueless,” she said. “I love the ’90s, I love the craftsmanship, so I was very inspired by that.”

The actress and singer, who rose to fame in the “High School Musical” films, has been working with the brand since last December.

“This is my second collection with them and it’s just so much fun,” she said. “I love design and I love fashion and I also love functionality and I feel like that’s what the collection is. I want it to be a collection that has all the different parts of your life covered, whether that’s being active and outside or going out for drinks with your girlfriends. I was like, I want to be able to do something with all of that.”

The collection includes a halter top with a high neck, a cropped cardigan, a minidress, a vegan leather shirt-jacket, vegan leather leggings and a sports bra. The line, which will be available in sizes XXS to 4XL, will launch Oct. 1 at Fabletics’ retail stores and online, and will be priced starting at $11.95.

The leggings are among Hudgens’ favorites. Vanessa-H-01

Hudgens hopes the partnership will continue beyond this fall collection.

“We’re having the best time doing this together,” she said. “It’s really fun working with a group of people who can understand my thoughts and ideas and really make something incredible. And they create long-lasting, durable, quality products.”

In addition to her Fabletics collection, Hudgens also has a beauty line, Know Beauty, a DNA-based skin care line she launched last year with singer Madison Beer. “We’re actually doing a lot of work revamping things a bit, which has been fun for me because I love the creative side,” she said.

And on the big screen, Hudgens said she just finished filming a rom-com with Zach Braff where she plays a “big, fun, boisterous character. It’s going to be great,” she said.

And then she’s working on a docuseries that she “dreamt up” and hopes to unveil to audiences in October “We’re figuring out what format it will be. But it’ll be coming out very soon. And it’ll be very much in the spooky season.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Hot Summer Bags

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad