Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team Up on Fall Capsule

Vanessa Hudgens loves autumn, or “spooky season” as she likes to call it.

So it’s no surprise that her latest collection with Fabletics ticks all the boxes for her favorite season — a 13-piece lineup that ranges from activewear to eveningwear.

“Fall is my favorite time of year,” she said. “To me, it’s spooky season. So what do I love in fall? How do I dress [in a way] that screams Halloween? I love wearing button-up jackets that I can throw over my workout outfit or wear with a bra and a skirt to go out.”

For her Fabletics line, she was especially drawn to the “shiny leggings,” that she called “super sleek and functional. I also love the faux mohair that we created for the dress and the cardigan. It’s so soft and durable and it’s just cozy. It just feels great to wear.”

The line offers pieces for evening. Vanessa-H-01

The collection also has a bit of a ’90s vibe, with a dress that references one Alicia Silverstone wore as Cher in “Clueless,” she said. “I love the ’90s, I love the craftsmanship, so I was very inspired by that.”

The actress and singer, who rose to fame in the “High School Musical” films, has been working with the brand since last December.

“This is my second collection with them and it’s just so much fun,” she said. “I love design and I love fashion and I also love functionality and I feel like that’s what the collection is. I want it to be a collection that has all the different parts of your life covered, whether that’s being active and outside or going out for drinks with your girlfriends. I was like, I want to be able to do something with all of that.”

The collection includes a halter top with a high neck, a cropped cardigan, a minidress, a vegan leather shirt-jacket, vegan leather leggings and a sports bra. The line, which will be available in sizes XXS to 4XL, will launch Oct. 1 at Fabletics’ retail stores and online, and will be priced starting at $11.95.

The leggings are among Hudgens’ favorites. Vanessa-H-01

Hudgens hopes the partnership will continue beyond this fall collection.

“We’re having the best time doing this together,” she said. “It’s really fun working with a group of people who can understand my thoughts and ideas and really make something incredible. And they create long-lasting, durable, quality products.”

In addition to her Fabletics collection, Hudgens also has a beauty line, Know Beauty, a DNA-based skin care line she launched last year with singer Madison Beer. “We’re actually doing a lot of work revamping things a bit, which has been fun for me because I love the creative side,” she said.

And on the big screen, Hudgens said she just finished filming a rom-com with Zach Braff where she plays a “big, fun, boisterous character. It’s going to be great,” she said.

And then she’s working on a docuseries that she “dreamt up” and hopes to unveil to audiences in October “We’re figuring out what format it will be. But it’ll be coming out very soon. And it’ll be very much in the spooky season.”