Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team on Early 2000s-Inspired Collection

Vanessa Hudgens is looking to her own early 2000s style for her new spring collection.

The actress is teaming with Fabletics on a 16-piece loungewear collection of terrycloth styles called the Sun-Daze collection, releasing on Friday, that gives a nod to the time period.

This is the second time Hudgens and Fabletics have worked together after the actress was the face of the brand’s December Velour campaign.

“Spring is genuinely one of my favorite times of year,” Hudgens said. “Everyone is coming out of winter hibernation, the sun is out and you’re getting back into the swing of things. I wanted to make sure I did a lifestyle collection so there was something for all the moments that you have coming up for spring, like things to work out in, things to lounge by the pool in or things to hang out in.”

The collection includes activewear pieces like leggings, sports bras and bike shorts, as well as other apparel like dresses, crop tops, shorts and bathing suits in bright colors like blue, purple and pink, with many styles made in a terrycloth fabric. Pieces range in price from $9.95 to $59.95 and are available at Fabletics stores and online.

Vanessa Hudgens models styles from her Fabletics collection Courtesy of Fabletics

Hudgens started the design process by looking at her own early 2000s style and closet, picking her favorite pieces and using them as inspiration for the collection. The actress started her career in the early Aughts, most notably in Disney’s movie series “High School Musical.”

“I literally went into my closet and grabbed things out of there that I wanted to design this collection off of,” she said. “It’s very wearable and it’s super fashion forward, stylish and vibrant, but at the end of the day it’s really comfortable. That’s a really big pillar for me.”

One of the pieces inspired by Hudgens’ own wardrobe is a baby cropped T-shirt with a raw edge and a vintage-inspired design. She also designed a phone case charm, which she said is a staple accessory for her so she doesn’t lose her phone.

Hudgens’ said her favorite styles from the collection are the ones with the neutral leopard print with a touch of neon — like for the bathing suit and workout set — and the baby pink terrycloth halter dress with a keyhole detail.

“I really wanted to take the [terrycloth] fabric and do our own twist on it by doing new silhouettes and adding patches that I personally designed and making sure all the details were really personal,” Hudgens said. “The early 2000s are something very near and dear to me.”

Vanessa Hudgens models styles from her Fabletics collection. Courtesy of Fabletics

READ MORE HERE:

Katy Perry Relaunches Shoe Line With Spring Collection

H.E.R. Talks Leveraging Her Background for Loungewear Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Expands Accessories Offerings